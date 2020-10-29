 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump May Be Smarter Than I Thought
View Comments

Letter: Trump May Be Smarter Than I Thought

Trump claims to have decreased undocumented immigration. The experts claim it is due to Covid-19undocumanted immigrants. Fix for Social Security: 200,000 fewer recipients. This could also be his jobs plan: dead people can’t work, opening up their jobs, plus additional jobs at funeral homes, cemeteries, casket manufacturers and delivery drivers. Teachers are retiring in record numbers to avoid the virus (most are not on Social Security) opening up jobs in education. This could be endless. Wow! What a far-reaching plan!

Ed Bolyard

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News