Letter: Trump May Be Smarter Than I Thought

Trump claims to have decreased undocumented immigration. The experts claim it is due to Covid-19undocumanted immigrants. Fix for Social Security: 200,000 fewer recipients. This could also be his jobs plan: dead people can’t work, opening up their jobs, plus additional jobs at funeral homes, cemeteries, casket manufacturers and delivery drivers. Teachers are retiring in record numbers to avoid the virus (most are not on Social Security) opening up jobs in education. This could be endless. Wow! What a far-reaching plan!
Ed Bolyard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
