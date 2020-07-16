Letter: Trump Misunderstands His Father’s Admonition

The President’s father, Frederick Trump, trained his son to be a “killer” in his business practices. Donald Trump must have misunderstood the focus of his father’s admonition because he is now applying it more broadly. In his most recent demonstration of dangerously irrational and contemptible conduct, he is now extorting the nation’s school districts to reopen this fall or risk the loss of federal funding. He does this against the advice of infectious disease experts who agree that, given the current skyrocketing infection rate, schools will not be ready at that time to safely open their doors to our children and grandchildren. He has made this immoral and horrifying decision solely to increase state and national economic activity, thereby aiding his re-election campaign. He is quite literally willing to cause the death of tens of thousands of people to avoid the embarrassment of losing an election.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
