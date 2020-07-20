Letter: Trump Mt. Rushmore

Your Saturday Opinion section had an opinion from Stanley Steik. Give that man an award for his truth. I am still thinking how idiotic that this "Fake President of the USA" looked. How the Europeans are laughing and laughing at how we all look, just to mention a few. Is America on the brink of being drowned in its own lackless stupidity. I guess we are certainly headed that way fast and furious. I am not chiding you from printing it, but I still have a vile taste in my throat that won't go away until I unload on another untasteful photo of that MORON dictator in the picture, you know the one. Yeah, the colorful clown with hair combed over from his coward neck!!!
John Hayden
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
