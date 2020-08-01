Letter: Trump must be defeated

Peaceful protesters in Portland are abducted by federal agents in unmarked vans. Peaceful protesters are cleared from near the White House with tear gas and stun grenades. Trump walks to a church and waves a Bible. Trump behaves like a would-be Fuehrer, proclaiming a "God-given signal" to seize power. Hitler--no Christian--used symbols of faith for political advantage; Hitler, like Trump, dispatched storm troops to further his political ends. Trump has invoked no law allowing him to deploy federal troops. Doing so is unconstitutional. Troops may not be dispatched based on the political party of a mayor, yet Trump is targeting cities led by Democrats.
Armed troops will incite, not quell violence--ideal for Trump’s re-election strategy-- invoking visions of anarchy and race war, distracting from his horrific mishandling of the pandemic. We have doubled the virus cases since the spring. Trump's statement that we are in good shape-- if you don't look south or west-- would be laughable if it weren't tragic.
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
