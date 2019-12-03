I have watched the public impeachment hearings.
It is abundantly clear to me that the president has abused his power to bribe Ukraine to meddle in our election.
I am very upset by the behavior of this president. It is criminal and has put many Ukrainian lives at risk. This is not the behavior of a nation that leads the world into democracy. Rather, it is the behavior of an autocrat who undermines free and fair elections.
I am appalled and ashamed.
There is no other option. This president absolutely, unequivocally must be impeached and removed.
The reputation of the United States as a world leader in democracy is at stake. There is only one reasonable course of action that honors the Constitution.
Aubrey Neihaus
South Tucson
