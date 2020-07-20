Letter: Trump Must Own the Trump Virus

Trump derogatively calls coronavirus the China Virus. Let's call this what it is, the Trump Virus. In December China didn't know what the new coronavirus was or how easily it would spread. Within a number of weeks Chinese leadership shutdown Wuhan and in a relatively quick 2 months stopped the virus.
On the other hand, by mid-January, Trump had been notified numerous times this would become a serious, lethal disease. However, this wasn't convenient for his reelection campaign so he chose to play down the deadly consequences of doing nothing. Five months later Trump is still trying to wish away this pandemic. He now wants to open all schools so the economy will rebound to help his reelection. Thousands more people will die due to this decision.
History will show that Trump's inaction on the Trump Virus caused many of the 137,000+ U.S. deaths.
David Maxwell
Foothills
