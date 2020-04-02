Letter: Trump must resign
When the history of the Coronavirus pandemic is written the story will be that millions died due to the inept management of the Trump administration who were focused on politics and their party’s economic goals during a national health crisis.

Where are plans to manufacture the millions of medical face masks and ventilators that are needed right now? When will factories be converted to prefabricate intensive care units for hundreds of thousands of new critically ill patients? When will financial support be provided for the recently unemployed, the hungry? How will they keep their homes?

There is no evidence that such questions have crossed Trump’s mind, or that he can manage an effort of this scale. He has failed. How soon can he leave?

In 1974 Barry Goldwater, Howard Baker and Hugh Scott went to Richard Nixon and told him he had to resign for the good of our country. And he did! When will patriots demand that Trump resign? How many must die before he goes?

Larry Winter

Midtown

