Letter: Trump narcissism

It's clear to everyone but the true believers in the MAGA crowd that Trump is the most narcissistic person ever. He has to name everything he owns after him. He has never admitted to a mistake, exaggerates about everything, treats others as objects that either help or hinder him. He doesn't care about the Republican party, has probably cost them the Senate twice due to pettiness. I think it'll be interesting how history evaluates his mental state and that of people who drank the koolaid.