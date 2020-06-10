Letter: Trump needs a second term

Re: the June 7 article "Breaking down Trump's game plan for coronavirus."
There you go again, your liberal rag besmirching the Trump agenda. This thinly veiled satire of Trump's coronavirus response fooled me until Mr. Mcconnell spoke about a two-edged sword having a blunt side; even an engineer would know that a two-edged sword has two sharp edges.
Mr. Mcconnell's assertion that Trump's game plan is about creating a vaccine that may or may not have horrible side effects must be challenged. The President was a couple months late getting to the party, but he has promised a test for anyone who wants it. Trump has left contact tracing and social distancing to the states, just as it says in the Constitution.
It is true, 80% of Americans believe things are out of control. But things will get better next year. The future of democracy depends upon Trump getting a second term.
walter mann
Northwest side
