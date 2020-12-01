 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump needs the money
Letter: Trump needs the money

Nobody seems to understand why Trump is so reluctant to concede, but it's really very simple. As long as he holds out, contributions keep rolling in, money that he needs to pay off his campaign debts. I receive 10-12 emails a day asking for contributions. I am no Einstein nor even a brilliant journalist. I can't be the only one who has figured this out.

Jim Reinertson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

