Letter: Trump needs the money

Nobody seems to understand why Trump is so reluctant to concede, but it's really very simple. As long as he holds out, contributions keep rolling in, money that he needs to pay off his campaign debts. I receive 10-12 emails a day asking for contributions. I am no Einstein nor even a brilliant journalist. I can't be the only one who has figured this out.
Jim Reinertson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
