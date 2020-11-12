 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump needs to concede
Letter: Trump needs to concede

COVID-19 is ravishing the country and expected to get worse; and President Trump spends his days on the golf course, claiming the virus is a hoax.

The economy is in deep trouble; and President Trump spends his days on the golf course, refusing to negotiate a relief package.

It appears that Trump won't lift one finger to save the country.

But worse than this, Trump is blocking the President-elect. Biden's transition team can't get the resources it needs until Trump concedes. Trump needs to signal clearly and swiftly that the United States Government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. America’s national security and economic interests are at stake.

Contact the White House directly and plead with them to have Trump concede.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

