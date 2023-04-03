The Wall Street Journal reported today (3/27/2023) that former President Trump is employing his usual tactics in countering potential legal charges: attacking prosecutors, delaying proceedings, and playing the role of victim. It’s worth noting that none of these addresses the substance of the charges and the role that trials (not public opinion) play in determining guilt or innocence.

Since these are his “usual tactics”, I don’t consider that his actions are news and are not worth spending many column inches to report or much time to read. Remember the old joke about the guys in the bar that have assigned numbers to all their jokes because they know them so well? Maybe we need to assign numbers to his "usual tactics" and just report Trump yells 42 today.