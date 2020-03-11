Letter: Trump, not Biden can reignite economy after Corona Virus

The Corona virus is creating worldwide economic chaos with economies slowing and stock markets tumbling. Add to that the oil production war between Russia and Saudi Arabia causing oil prices to plummet. The Corona virus will likely spread further globally for months to come. Once the virus plague has subsided, who could better get our economy rolling again, Trump or Biden? We just had outstanding February jobs numbers (270,000 created), the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% and wages increased. But our economic growth will slow in coming months because of Corona. Trump has demonstrated that he can create a robust economy. So what about Biden? He wants to reverse the corporate tax cuts from 21% to 35%. He wants to impose CO2 emissions taxes on domestic manufacturers and "carbon adjustment fees" on foreign exporters who use fossil fuels to manufacture their products. You think this will stimulate the economy? Maybe Biden will stimulate the economy with his mandatory government buy back of millions of legally purchased ARs?
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.