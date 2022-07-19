 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump Not Biden

A recent letter to the Editor stated "As the leader of our country, if the president cannot absolutely support our form of government, he should go". The writer was referring to President Biden's criticism of the Supreme Court for overturning of Roe v. Wade, not the likely illegal antics of former President Trump. Kind of makes your head spin doesn't it? Trump did everything he could to stay in power by refusing to accept the results of a free and fair election, including sending a vicious mob to the Capitol to attack those who were required by our Constitution to certify the electoral vote count. Now that absolutely qualifies as a failure to support our form of government.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

