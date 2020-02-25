Letter: Trump not eye candy

I’ve often wondered how Donald Trump has the audacity to criticize others’ appearances. He certainly is not eye candy. He recently manufactured a lie about Michael Bloomberg supposedly asking for a box to stand on in future debates, so he appears to be taller. Normally, I’m sure Bloomberg would not stoop to even acknowledging or answering such garbage. However, in this era of Trump, taking the high road gets you nowhere. One has to hit back at this crude, rude disgraceful joke of a president by using the same nasty tactics. Bloomberg’s spokesperson countered by bringing up the president’s continual lies, his fake hair, his overweight body, and his spray-on tan. It’s sad, but this is how you have to deal with Trump. This is the low to which he has brought our country. Trump supporters enjoy and encourage his immature and nasty behavior and words - something that speaks volumes about them.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.