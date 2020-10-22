Letter: Trump Not Fit to Serve as President

COVID-19 patients exhibit pulmonary and cognitive dysfunction that can persist in the longer term as disabilities. President Trump contracted COVID-19, and his condition was sufficiently dire to require supplemental oxygen, hospitalization, and administration of the types of medications reserved for those experiencing potentially life threatening symptoms. We hear in his audio interviews that President Trump continues to experience pulmonary dysfunction. We hear in his statements in those interviews and read in his tweets that he continues to experience cognitive dysfunction. If Trump ever was fit to serve as President, it is clear that he is not now.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
