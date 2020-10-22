 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Not Fit to Serve as President
View Comments

Letter: Trump Not Fit to Serve as President

COVID-19 patients exhibit pulmonary and cognitive dysfunction that can persist in the longer term as disabilities. President Trump contracted COVID-19, and his condition was sufficiently dire to require supplemental oxygen, hospitalization, and administration of the types of medications reserved for those experiencing potentially life threatening symptoms. We hear in his audio interviews that President Trump continues to experience pulmonary dysfunction. We hear in his statements in those interviews and read in his tweets that he continues to experience cognitive dysfunction. If Trump ever was fit to serve as President, it is clear that he is not now.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News