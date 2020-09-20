Letter: Trump not historical

Mr. Trump claims he withheld the truth about the Covid pandemic from the American people because he didn't want to panic them. He then, comically, compares himself to Churchill and Roosevelt, both of whom never held back the truth from their people. Churchill promised blood, sweat, and tears during WW2 and his people struggled to victory. Roosevelt never sugar- coated the Depression or WW2. He told us the truth because the American people have always handled the truth and we won our victories.
Just when we needed the truth about Covid, you told us it would go away. You told lies for months, as people died, just to make yourself look good. Yet you never hesitate to try to spread panic about immigrant caravans or invasions of our suburbs. Well, here's a truth you probably can't handle. Come Election Day, you're fired.
Stan Nevins
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
