Re: the Nov. 17 letter "The Dems, media need to let Trump do his job."
Wow, I didn't know we were a monarchy. A writer suggests that because President Trump has encountered political difficulties, he is "owed" another term as President.
To be clear about it, nobody has a property interest in the presidency. It is an elective office. You know, government by consent of the governed, power comes from the people, all that English political philosopher John Locke type stuff.
Jimmy Carter wasn't treated very nicely by some people; do we "owe" him another term? He's still eligible, by the way (although he has done a bang up job as former President).
While I view the Mueller/Russia thing as a big waste of time, the Ukraine/Yovanovitch thing is probably time to show Trump the exit. But he is "owed" nothing.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
