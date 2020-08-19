You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump or Biden
Letter: Trump or Biden

Choose Biden or Trump. There are distractors on the ballot in some states. Voting for them, my belief is that counts for Trump.

Prior to his unbelievable mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis, Trump was unwarranted of a second term. His consistently dismantled environmental rules/regulations, that insure our grandchildren have a planet to live on! His economic policies enhanced the wellbeing of the investment class at the cost of the worker class. His policies were running an annual deficit of over $1 Trillion/year! He works to do away with Obamacare, without any replacement, leaving millions without health insurance. He has trashed relationship with our allies. He assumed powers not his by the Constitution (appropriating funds) or rights he never earned (not a Vet.). He lies (Veterans’ Choice started under Obama in 2014!), belittles others with childish name calling, abuses his office for crazy political stunts (Lafayette square bible photo op).

Vote Trump, you vote to nix the Constitution. Vote Biden to restore America to a better day.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

