Letter: Trump Pandemic Response is Making America Sick

The novel coronavirus outbreak is exploding in the United States. According to former director of the CDC, Dr. Tom Frieden “Every 15 minutes, 1,000 people are infected by Covid in the US and 5 people die from it.” A Trump adviser told the Washington Post that when it comes to the pandemic, the president is “not really working this anymore. He doesn’t want to be distracted by it. He’s not calling and asking about data. He’s not worried about cases.” Watching the president’s chaotic and incoherent response to the pandemic is heartbreaking, infuriating and jaw-dropping. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it bluntly: “All the answers are there. The scientists are clear: testing, tracing, isolation, and masks are critical. And yet the President takes the wrong path.” We have to ask ourselves why? It’s his job to worry about the safety and well-being of the American people. If the President is not working for the American people, then who is he working for?
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
