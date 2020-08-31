 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump, Pence and Qanon
Apparently there is some division from the executive office with regard to Qanon. Trump seems to buy into the theory that Democrats from Mars (or Florida) are vile sex trafficker's working in the deep state to undermine the USA. Since they declare their allegiance to him, Trump buys into this even though he likely doesn't even understand their agenda. As long as they like me they're good.

On the other hand Pence denies their loony assertions, for once breaking with the Trump narrative.

Which is it?

From Trump's perspective any group that supports him is laudable regardless of their position. "Just like me...and vote for me!"

Dense Pence will likely be chastised for his break from the GOP stand as presented by Trump. And he'll accede to the Trump position for the sake of his political position regardless of what reservations he may have.

Don't think...obey. Right Pence?

Nutty

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

