Letter: Trump Popularity
Wednesday's Daily Star had 2 diametrically opposed stories, about Trump, and I can't bridge the gap. On the one hand, the Senate probe reveals, that the Russians did aid, Trump, in his 2016 election. This should upset all of us, regardless of party. Right next to this news, is a front page picture of Trump, at his Yuma Rally. The conundrum is, understanding this support, after all the illegal and racist things, he's done. He is a white supremacist, of that, there can be no doubt. He spews hate. Yet parents brought their children, to this rally. I know, it's all FAKE news, right. Well, you know what, History will not be kind, to Donald Trump, nor will it be kind, to his supporters. They will all go, into the "proverbial dust bin". It's a sad day, that people continue to support this white supremacist. The tide has turned, folks. Your being, truely, left behind.

Mary Bradley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

