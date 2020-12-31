Letter: Trump Punishing Voters

Trump seems to have read SOME history: When it was obvious Germany was going to lose the war, Hitler said the German people deserved the loss. They failed their duty to the Fatherland by being cowards and not fighting to the death. "No Retreat!"
Losing was their fault, not his.
Trump is punishing the American voters. If more of them had voted FOR him, the US would not not be experiencing
financial hardship. We rejected him and his great ideas to Make America Great Again.
We, the voters, brought it all on ourselves, and he will not reward us by approving a Covid-19 aid package.
Just like Hitler, Trump is always right. Let America suffer. We deserve it.
Gini Brydle
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.