Letter: Trump rally in Tucson
Letter: Trump rally in Tucson

I just find it fascinating that my request for two tickets to the Trump rally was quickly accepted and confirmed. They wrote back to me that they would send further info as to where and when. I mean, this is a presidential event, I would need to go through a security check and so on. Well, they did send back a solicitation for funds and a promise that Trump himself would see my name on the list of donors if I contributed before a certain deadline. I didn't, this was a free event. I'm still waiting for the rally information so I can use my free tickets. I guess it wasn't really free?

Sarah Evans

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

