Letter: Trump rallys

These rallys for Trump are interesting, in that Trump is not wearing a mask, nor does he encourage any of those in the audience to wear a mask. Ergo: these participants in the rally most likely will be exposed to the virus, they will become ill, many will expose their families who quite probably think Trump is great, they will in turn become ill, many will die; ergo: they will not be voting for Trump. They will not be voting, period.

Sharon Powers

East side

