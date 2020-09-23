Letter: Trump response to covid-19

Donald Trump has tried to explain his disastrous response to the pandemic by saying he didn't want to panic the nation. That would have been fine if he had followed that up with a scientifically coordinated plan to combat the virus, as many other world leaders did. Instead, he chose to call the virus a hoax. Then, when it became obvious that the virus was not a hoax, he said it would "mysteriously disappear". Any other competent president would have understood the seriousness of the situation, as Trump has acknowledged in his comments with Bob Woodward, and proceeded to develop a plan to minimize the damage to the nation. Instead, Trump decided to develop a plan to minimize the damage to the stock market, and his plans for reelection, thereby making him directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US. Remember that when you vote in November.
Keith Zwickl
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
