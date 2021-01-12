 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump responsible for Jan. 6th Insurrection
Resign, impeached, taken out using the 25th amendment... get rid of the Republican statesmen and women who are equally responsible in their complicit supportive behavior to object to our fair election. I was and am racked with horror and disgust as I watched our president incite and instruct the mob to march to the the capitol. The videos of the mob violating our capitol are frightening. The mob was endangering our lawmakers as they tried to do their duty of certification of the electoral college. This incident, highlights the two justice systems in America...one for whites and one for people of color. Last summer in the small town of Kenosha, WI. there were more law enforcement on hand to over see the peaceful demonstration of George Flyod's murder than at the capitol on January 6th. In Kenosha, 250 people were arrested. Contrast that to date that in D.C. only 82 people have been arrested. Trump needs to go, ten days is too long to wait, he is dangerous.

Sharon Winderl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

