Letter: Trump rigs the election

Among the many problems this president has, projection is one of the most prominent. Projection is the psychological term for attributing to others one’s own intentions or thoughts. Trump has claimed the election will be “rigged.” It didn’t take long to see who is doing the rigging. His use of a compliant and political Postmaster General to cut services at the US Postal Service prior to the election to slow delivery at the exact time people need to vote by mail because of the pandemic has to be opposed at every level possible. The fact that people of all political persuasions will be hurt by this is of no concern to the president, who has shown time and again that the suffering of our population is of no interest to him, particularly when his personal gain is at stake.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
