For the first two years in office, Trump was under investigation by Special Counsel Mueller accused of "collusion" with Russia, which turned out to be unsubstantiated. USAG Barr and Deputy USAG Rosenstein did not find that Trump had committed any Obstruction of Justice. All this distracted Trump and impeded his ability to govern and get legislation done. Some Republicans in Congress were hesitant to align with Trump because of the accusations. There was the "deep state" federal bureaucracy of "never Trumpers" who leaked private conversations between Trump and foreign leaders. Combine all this with the 24/7 onslaught of negative reporting on Trump by the overwhelmingly Democrat biased mega news media who hate him. Now comes impeachment of Trump by Democrats in the House of Representatives, no Republicans support it. Would these same Democrats be supporting impeachment of Joe Biden if he were President and alleged to have withheld aid to a foreign country unless a prosecutor investigating his son's oil/gas firm was fired? Trump is owed another term!
Aida Reed
Midtown
