Letter: Trump robbed of his Presidency

President Trump has essentially been robbed of his Presidency. First with the over two year long Russia collusion investigation by Special Counsel Mueller based on the thinnest of information, which found no evidence to support a criminal conspiracy between Trump and Russia. Then last December and January there was the totally partisan impeachment of him by Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, which they had wanted to do from day one of his Presidency! In March, to deal with COVID-19, Trump unselfishly sacrificed his robust economy having decades low unemployment numbers for blacks, Latinos and women, high monthly jobs numbers, increasing wages, etc. He shut down the country for about 45 days to prevent a projected COVID-19 death toll of between one to two million Americans. Trump is now trying to restart the economy and people's livelihoods. If Trump loses to Biden in November, he will not be silenced, and will likely seek another term in 2024 when the economy is stagnated once again by liberal policies.
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
