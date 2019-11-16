Snowbirds have immigrated in for the golf, permanent residents have voted in Tucson’s first Latina Mayor and political rhetoric is heating up on all sides as the 2020 looms. The Democrats are denigrating each other’s sacred cows and more billionaires are testing the Presidential waters. Trump worshipers – as acolytes often do – are ignoring their own eyes and ears. Meanwhile, Bob Mueller is sleeping restfully as the house finally fulfills its Constitutional duty.
Considering how much Trump likes to golf – not to mention the scorn he heaped on Obama for playing the game while in office – perhaps a golf metaphor might be useful for describing the current crop of candidates. If they were all scores on a par three, I don’t see any aces or birdies. There may be some pars and bogies; however, Trump is a five-put, triple bogie. Of course, he would write down “2.”
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.