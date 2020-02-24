Letter: Trump's accusations

There is an old adage that proclaims if you listen to a preacher long enough, he will tell you what his sins are. Nowhere is this more clearly borne out than in Donald Trump's response to his enemies. When he calls his critics evil, crooked, deceitful, dishonest and corrupt, Mr. Trump is inerrantly describing himself. Compare his performance, if you will, to the articulate, intelligent and moral positions taken by Adam Schiff and Mitt Romney. The contrast is stunning. These two men are a credit to the country. Mr. Tump is a disgrace beyond measure.
Eugene Stevick
Foothills
