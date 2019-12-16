Republicans are attempting to negate direct evidence; President Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president that served his own interests and violated our Constitution that forbids foreign influence in our elections. Democrats are not bringing up all his other acts that violated Mr. Trump's oath in a more serious way; failing to protect us from a sworn foreign enemy by serving the interests of Vladimir Putin. Look at the evidence: OKing the annexation of Crimea by Russia at the Republican Convention, directly asking for Russian help during the election(in exchange for what?), having Mr. Flynn call the Russians after the election to let them know that severe sanctions would be lifted, meeting with Putin secretly, believing Russian intelligence over American, and withholding aid to Ukraine. Republicans say that the Moeller report proved he didn't collude with the Russians, but it only couldn't prove a conspiracy. It did prove he obstructed justice multiple times, all crimes which prevented proof of collusion. With pardon-power his underlings have taken the falls.
Eric Gormally
Oro Valley
