Letter: Trump's Adoring Horde

In his seminal history "Hitler's Willing Executioners," Daniel Goldhagen argues that ordinary Germans supported and enjoyed the killing of Jews, and that the Holocaust could not have occurred without their active and enthusiastic participation. With analogous horror, I watch the televised Trump rallies as the attendees go wild with smirking pleasure for their president's Kids-in-Cages Culture of Cruelty.

As Rudyard Kipling once observed of such people:

We are the Little Folk—we!

Too little to love or to hate.

Leave us alone and you’ll see

How we can drag down the State!

We are the worm in the wood!

We are the rot at the root!

We are the taint in the blood!

We are the thorn in the foot!

Mistletoe killing an oak—

Rats gnawing cables in two—

Moths making holes in a cloak—

How they must love what they do!

We should fear Trump's mean-spirited, fawning crowd as much as their leader.

Stephen Saltonstall

Northeast side

