Letter: Trump’s attempt to rig the election foiled by real people
I would ask that every red state in which Joe Biden lost to Trump be audited. After the past four years of Trump, that could not be possible without dirty tricks. Trump and his Trump Criminal Syndicate

I would also suggest that Trump’s reason for complaining is that he fixed and manipulated the election so the outcome would favor him. When real people voted for his opponent, Trump realized he was out-maneuvered. With the money and effort he put forth with his TCS, he continues to strike out with a vengeance, despite the fact, even his own appointed judges say no. No Democrat has challenged the campaigns they recently lost.

How many Republicans with indictments, investigations, accusations and trials in their immediate future were reelected(and elected)? Look it up. Start with David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Republican candidates in the criminal category outnumber Democrats 3 to 1 (GovTrack). Any intelligent person knows that certain GOP Senators and Representatives should never have won reelection.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

