Letter: Trump’s Child Care Crisis

Donald Trump and Doug Ducey’s disastrous pandemic response and abuse of leadership have created tremendous challenges for early childhood education (ECE) programs and families, throwing us into crisis. Small non-profit programs, like the one I founded, have been uprooted and forced to close, leaving children, parents, and educators struggling to adapt. This crisis is disproportionately hurting lower-income families and people of color, single-income families, and our LGBTQIA community.
Children grow up to be contributing adults, yet Trump dismisses this incredible fact -- illuminated by how underfunded ECE is in America and the missing support for ECE programs during this heartbreaking time. Trump is not only breaking our backs but causing harm to our most precious assets: our children.
We need leaders who understand that investing in essential, connected, and supportive systems is what will nurture our future. This is what will sustain America. This is how we can recover from this disaster.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are those leaders.
Emily McCrea
Downtown
