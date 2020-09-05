 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump’s Child Care Crisis
View Comments

Letter: Trump’s Child Care Crisis

Childism is present under the Trump administration.

Donald Trump and Doug Ducey’s disastrous pandemic response and abuse of leadership have created tremendous challenges for early childhood education (ECE) programs and families, throwing us into crisis. Small non-profit programs, like the one I founded, have been uprooted and forced to close, leaving children, parents, and educators struggling to adapt. This crisis is disproportionately hurting lower-income families and people of color, single-income families, and our LGBTQIA community.

Children grow up to be contributing adults, yet Trump dismisses this incredible fact -- illuminated by how underfunded ECE is in America and the missing support for ECE programs during this heartbreaking time. Trump is not only breaking our backs but causing harm to our most precious assets: our children.

We need leaders who understand that investing in essential, connected, and supportive systems is what will nurture our future. This is what will sustain America. This is how we can recover from this disaster.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are those leaders.

Emily McCrea

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News