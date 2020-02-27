Letter: Trump's Demand for the names of "Disloyal" federal workers

Welcome to the Nazi White House. Trump's demand that the names of "disloyal" workers is beyond frightening and reignites the fears of intelligent people everywhere who can see the ramifications of this kind of witch hunt. This Democratic country is quickly losing its free speech and free thought. When the White House demands the names of those who disagree, the end is near. Trump was elected President, not supreme ruler. Someone needs to remind him that his prime duty is to the country, not to his own vanity. Verbal dissension is what created this country. Disagreements create new ways of thinking and new ways of thinking create progress. If the President is so insecure that he must remove anyone who disagrees, then we are doomed as a country. I can only pray that each person asked to divulge the names of dissenters will respond that people don't discuss politics here.
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.