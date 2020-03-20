Letter: TRUMP’S FAKE NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Following the 2014 Ebola Outbreak, the National Security Council established the Directorate for Global Heath Security in 2016. Trump, thinking he always knows best, closed that office down in 2108. As we know Trump has little regard for science- continually proposing cuts to the budgets for the Centers or Disease Control (CDC)and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and, since the spread of the Coronavirus, has openly criticized the president of the World Health Organization (WHO).
It is Trump who is spreading fake and confusing news about the Coronavirus. It is Trump who has made the United States unprepared for this potential pandemic. It is Trump who has put thousands of lives in jeopardy.
Trump has spent his time in office targeting people he dislikes by belittling them in speeches, with chants, and on Twitter. His lack of power over an invisible virus may be his downfall.
Gale Sherman
West side
