Letter: TRUMP’S FAKE NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS
View Comments

Letter: TRUMP’S FAKE NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Following the 2014 Ebola Outbreak, the National Security Council established the Directorate for Global Heath Security in 2016. Trump, thinking he always knows best, closed that office down in 2108. As we know Trump has little regard for science- continually proposing cuts to the budgets for the Centers or Disease Control (CDC)and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and, since the spread of the Coronavirus, has openly criticized the president of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is Trump who is spreading fake and confusing news about the Coronavirus. It is Trump who has made the United States unprepared for this potential pandemic. It is Trump who has put thousands of lives in jeopardy.

Trump has spent his time in office targeting people he dislikes by belittling them in speeches, with chants, and on Twitter. His lack of power over an invisible virus may be his downfall.

Gale Sherman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News