Letter: Trump’s Game Plan for Coronavirus

Re: the June 7 article "Breaking down Trump's game plan for coronavirus."
The recent opinion and “analysis” by a retired aerospace engineering manager did not shed any light or provide analytical information. Based on the writer’s analysis, I suspect that the writer may have helped manage the Boeing 777 Max debacle.
The writer claims that Trump’s draconian closing of our boarders was good. A recent UA-led study suggests COVID-19 was introduced two weeks after Trump’s border restrictions were imposed. This period was when an estimated 40,000 U.S. residents were repatriated from China with cursory and lax screening. These people were crowded at China’s airports standing in very close proximity to others hoping to get back to the U.S. Let’s face it. Trump had no game plan for the coronavirus. And still doesn’t.
Dale Secord
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
