Letter: Trump’s Global Gag Rule threatens the lives of countless people around the world

Trump obviously doesn’t respect the lives of women and girls.
His dangerous Global Gag Rule makes it harder for people everywhere to access necessities. Family planning is significantly more difficult because the rule bars organizations from receiving desperately needed U.S. funding if they so much as mention ‘abortion’.
This chokehold on funding has forced clinics abroad cut off access to essential reproductive healthcare, with life-threatening consequences. Every year, 300,000 women die of maternity related complications and about 31,000 from unsafe abortions.
This is unacceptable.
A bipartisan group of Congresspeople introduced the Global HER Act, which would permanently repeal Trump’s Global Gag Rule. It’s symbolic of his administration that one of Trump’s first major decisions as President was to impose restrictions on women’s autonomy. For the safety and welfare of women, girls and people across the world, we must demand the immediate repeal of Trump’s Global Gag Rule.
It is time to vote Trump, McSally, and all anti-choice legislators out!
Kyrah Hughley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!