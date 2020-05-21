Letter: Trump’s ignorance and defiance of reality

The 5/6/20 AZ Daily Star’s front-page photo of president Trump visiting the Honeywell facility in Phoenix on 5/5/20 is a sad and dangerous reminder of our president’s ignorance and defiance of reality. Trump, not wearing a mask himself, is standing right next to an open bin of newly-made face masks and appears to be talking while looking at the bin. His breath has no more than 2-3 feet to travel before it hits these clean masks. This photo-op speaks a million words.
Hanne Owens
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
