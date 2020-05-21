Letter: Trump’s ignorance and defiance of reality
View Comments

Letter: Trump’s ignorance and defiance of reality

The 5/6/20 AZ Daily Star’s front-page photo of president Trump visiting the Honeywell facility in Phoenix on 5/5/20 is a sad and dangerous reminder of our president’s ignorance and defiance of reality. Trump, not wearing a mask himself, is standing right next to an open bin of newly-made face masks and appears to be talking while looking at the bin. His breath has no more than 2-3 feet to travel before it hits these clean masks. This photo-op speaks a million words.

Hanne Owens

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News