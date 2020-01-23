Letter: trump's impeachment
View Comments

Letter: trump's impeachment

Mitch McConnell is a cancer on the soul of the Senate. The disease has metastasized to Senator McSally and others, reflecting the worst symptoms of the disease. She and McConnell are inflicting pain on citizens of Arizona and the country by supporting MxcConnell's “rules” for the trial of the most lawless person to ever disgrace the White House. Despite overwhelming public demand for a fair, open and public trial, his rules that she embraces are designed to shield from view the machinations of the cancerous Senate by conducting a sham trial in ridiculous 12-hour sessions, with no witnesses. McSally's embrace of trump is regrettable. Her reprehensible behavior (remember, “liberal hack”) and support of McConnell’s disgraceful rules aimed at protecting the greediest lying lawbreaker of all time is clear and convincing evidence of her moral cancer.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News