Letter: Trump's irresponsible actions

President Trump’s irresponsible actions have brought us to the brink of war. Based upon unconfirmed warnings of “imminent attacks”, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani with no plan to deal with the potential repercussions. The murder of Soleimani does not deter but, instead, increases the threat of imminent danger. This all began with Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, failure to work in partnership with our allies, refusal to forge diplomatic relations with Iran, and now, escalation of regional tensions to a dangerous level. Trump’s potentially disastrous decision, in my opinion, is motivated by self-benefit to create a diversion from the current impeachment proceedings. Iranian retaliatory actions have already begun. Trump must be held personally responsible for the probable loss of thousands of lives.
Robert Swaim
East side
