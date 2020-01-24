Letter: Trump's legacy
Letter: Trump's legacy

Remember when the finest motivational compliment a child could receive was “Someday you could grow up to be President”? That’s because our Presidents have generally been excellent leaders, honorable men, maybe not perfect, but sincerely serving to exhibit the finest traits of honesty, compassion, hard work, and decency (with the exception of the current one). Unfortunately, today, for many children too young to have experienced an Obama, a Carter, a Bush, or a Kennedy, their only perception of the President is Donald Trump who has disgraced the presidency and destroyed its dignity. Until our country rids itself of Trump, his dishonorable personal character, his lying, and his disastrous policies, these children will retain a negative image of “the President”, not someone desirable to “grow up to be like”. This may prove to be one of the most damaging consequences of Trump’s legacy.

Robert Swaim

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

