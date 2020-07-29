Letter: Trump’s No Honest Abe
Trump likes to brag that “most people” (unlike him of course) didn’t know that Abraham Lincoln (like him of course) was a Republican—until he alone pointed it out (of course).

I am one of those few who did know that. But what I did not know about Lincoln, until recently looking it up, is that he went bankrupt running a general store long before he became President—just like Trump.

This was long before there were bankruptcy laws in place like those used by Trump six times—to date.

The HUGE difference though is that Honest Abe REPAID his creditors over a period of seventeen years. Trump left his creditors “bupkis”. Six times-to date.

And now he’s doing it to our country. Lucky number 7.

A. Lawrence Brennan Glynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

