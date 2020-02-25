Letter: Trump's Non impoeacxhment

The impeachment of trump was moved to the Senate’s intensive care unit (ICU) where 51 attending Senators determined the patient, our democracy, did not merit saving. So they voted to proceed to a sham trial without hearing from anyone who had something to say, or allowing any corroborative documents to be presented.
Then, watching television coverage of the Senate vote on the two articles of Impeachment was like watching your child die. Our constitution, our democracy, our very way of life for the foreseeable future, are afflicted with a cancer called trump. They were gasping for breath on the floor of the Senate when fifty-two Senators, including our non-elected Senator mcsally, chose to watch the patient die.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
