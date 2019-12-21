Letter: Trump's Pernicious Effect on America

A letter said the Trump Cult is better for Americans. Really? Is it better that Republicans pushed through a deficit busting tax cut that mostly benefits the big money boys, which will have long term negative consequences? Is it good for Americans that Trump is denying food stamps to hungry people, while he tries to deny people health care? What about destroying needed regulations that protect public health and safety?
It is scary that Trump spews false Russian propaganda that Ukraine interfered with our 2016 election. His servile obsession with Putin seems to assist Putin's goal of making Russia great again at our cost.
I belong to the "cult" of the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump says he can do anything and treats Congress as a less than equal branch of government. He should be ousted; however, Republicans worship power so much that they won't ditch Trump until clinging to him puts their hold on power at risk.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.