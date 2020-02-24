Letter: Trump's Putin Veneration

US Intelligence has advised Congress that Russia is gearing up to support the Trump re-election. Sounds like Putin digs his homie! And Trump reciprocates. We've seen Trump doesn't necessarily believe the intelligence community has any, intelligence? Unless of course it serves his political purpose. Which isn't aligned with the best interests of the country. But is aligned with his objective. Wealth and power.Trump channels Putin. He sees what personal wealth and power Putin has gained through abuse and manipulation. He wants the same. The well-being of the USA long term is unimportant to Trump, though the way for him to attain his Putin-like dream is to offer his heedless followers pacifying bromides. Which they are quick to buy, it seems.
Is it a case of the blind leading the gullible? Or the greedy leading the gullible?
"Back in the USSR, you don't know how lucky you are" - Beatles (or Trump).
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.