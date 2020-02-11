Letter: Trump's revenge

“See something, say something.” That mantra is part of the fabric of America, it means that we are all in this together. I watch for threats in my neighborhood, my city, wherever I go, and I know that my fellow citizens are helping me. 12 patriotic Americans risked everything to testify to a threat to our country, that the President was extorting Ukraine for his personal gain and counter to the interests of America. Every document that has escaped the obstruction confirms it, three eyewitnesses confirm it, even Republican Senators agree that Trump is guilty. And what happened to these patriotic Americans? Trump destroys them for questioning his authority. In Trump’s America, the mantra is, “Snitches get stitches.” Trump acts in his own interest, not in the interest of America. Impeached, angry and vengeful he is now untethered and will continue to tear apart our country. But worse yet is the mantra of his enablers, “I pledge allegiance to the man…”
David Jacobs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.