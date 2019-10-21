Memorable trump statements: "I'll tear up Obama Care on the first day". ACA is still alive and doing well. "I'll release my tax returns". Said several times during the presidential campaign and several times since the election and we are still waiting to see them. "I promise, Mexico will pay for the wall". Taxpayer monies were taken from approved DOD projects to fund the wall. "No quid pro quo". Confirmed in telephone conversation between US president and Turkish president and reconfirmed by WH on 10/17. "In my opinion, I'm not going to make any money". Speaking of having the next G-7 meeting at his Doral golf resort. Based on some of his previous statements, who would believe him on this last one? Frankly, I believe the next G7 will really be a G1 plus Putin, when the rest of the G7 refrain from attending.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.